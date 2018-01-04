Deputies looking for help tracking down serial shoplifters

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office has released a series of pictures in an attempt to track down serial shoplifters.

Investigators said that the people in the pictures took off from a local store with several hundred dollars’ worth of merchandise after being confronted by store security.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

In a Facebook post, deputies said this is not the first time that these suspects have been involved in this type of theft from the store.

If you have any information, call officials at (989) 772-5911.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.