Deputies looking for help tracking down serial shoplifters - WNEM TV 5

Deputies looking for help tracking down serial shoplifters

Posted: Updated:
Source: Isabella County Sheriff's Office Source: Isabella County Sheriff's Office
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office has released a series of pictures in an attempt to track down serial shoplifters.

Investigators said that the people in the pictures took off from a local store with several hundred dollars’ worth of merchandise after being confronted by store security.

In a Facebook post, deputies said this is not the first time that these suspects have been involved in this type of theft from the store.

If you have any information, call officials at (989) 772-5911.

