Michigan deputy in critical after being hit by vehicle

An Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy is in critical condition after being hit by a car this morning in front of a school.

It happened at 7:40 a.m. in front of Rochester Adams High School on Tieken Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy was policing two separate accidents that occurred at the same location. That’s when a passing car hit him while he was standing outside his patrol vehicle.

The deputy, whose name has not been released, is a 17-year veteran of the sheriff’s office and is assigned as a school liaison deputy at Rochester Adams High School.

The 50-year-old man is currently in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit at Ascension Crittenton Hospital.

