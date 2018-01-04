Record cold watch: Today's daily records, Flint could tie 1979 streak

Cold temperatures have set up shop in Mid-Michigan the last few weeks and we're really settling in to the heart of this cold stretch over the next few days. We've already broken a few records along the way, but a few more are attainable today.

Highs are expected to be in the single numbers for Thursday, which could lead to some new record temperatures being achieved.

Record Low Maximum: January 4th Saginaw: 8° (1979) Flint: 7° (1981)



As if one more day of record-breaking cold wasn't enough, records may also be broken on January 5th and 6th.

Record Low: January 5th Saginaw: -9 (1979) Flint: -7 (1924)

Record Low Maximum: January 5th Saginaw: 9 (1988) Flint: 7 (1988)

Record Low: January 6th Saginaw: -9 (2014) Flint: -14 (2014)

Record Low Maximum: January 6th Saginaw: 5 (1912) Flint: 12 (1924)



In addition to the record temperatures for the day, we've also had a bit of a streak going in the Flint area. Since December 26th, high temperatures for the Flint area have been below 20 degrees. Not counting today, January 4th, that streak currently stands at 9.

If we continue with single digit temperatures through Saturday the 6th, Flint will tie the record streak of high temperatures below 20 degrees at 12 consecutive days. Highs on Sunday are expected to be a lot warmer, so that streak is expected to end at 12.

The previous streak was from February 7th to February 19th, 1979.

Saginaw's record streak occurred in 1961, with a streak of 14 days from January 21st through February 3rd. This year, Saginaw's streak ended at 7 days.

