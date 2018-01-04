Wanted! Deputies looking for driver in crash

Wanted! The Arenac County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a driver and vehicle involved in a crash on Dec. 31.

The department reports that sometime early in the morning a Chevrolet Venture crashed in the City of Standish, leaving behind pieces of a front bumper.

A picture of a vehicle similar to what they are looking for has also been provided.

If you have any information, call deputies at (989) 846-3002.

