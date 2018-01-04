Wanted! Deputies looking for driver in crash - WNEM TV 5

Wanted! Deputies looking for driver in crash

Posted: Updated:
Source: Arenac County Sheriff's Dept. Source: Arenac County Sheriff's Dept.
Similar vehicle (Source: Arenac County Sheriff's Dept.) Similar vehicle (Source: Arenac County Sheriff's Dept.)
ARENAC COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Wanted! The Arenac County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a driver and vehicle involved in a crash on Dec. 31.

The department reports that sometime early in the morning a Chevrolet Venture crashed in the City of Standish, leaving behind pieces of a front bumper.

A picture of a vehicle similar to what they are looking for has also been provided.

If you have any information, call deputies at (989) 846-3002.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.