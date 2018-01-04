Superintendent placed on leave pending investigation

Bentley Community Schools have placed their Superintendent on a paid leave of absence while an investigation is made into job-related issues.

In a statement to TV5, the district said that on Dec. 4, the Board of Education placed Chris Arrington on a “non-disciplinary, paid leave of absence, pending investigation into job-related issues under the district’s whistleblower policy.”

Citing the issue being a personnel matter, the Genesee County school district is making no further comment.

Christine Brockmon is acting Superintendent in his stead.

