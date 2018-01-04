Saginaw Police releasing crime statistics for 2017 - WNEM TV 5

Saginaw Police releasing crime statistics for 2017

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

2017 is in the books, and some local cities are announcing the crime statistics for the year.

Saginaw Police announced a 3-percent overall drop in crime last year, compared to 2016.

Unfortunately, heroin use went up. Last year there were 32 overdoses, and 18 people had to be revived with Narcan.

Police did say that cocaine use was down in 2017.

