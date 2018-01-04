Run water advisory issued in Chesaning - WNEM TV 5

Run water advisory issued in Chesaning

Posted: Updated:
CHESANING, MI (WNEM) -

A run water advisory has been issued for some Chesaning residents.

The Village of Chesaning said that as a result of deep frost, customers using 3 units or less of water per month are advised to run one faucet with a steady flow the size of a pencil lead to keep lines from freezing.

That should be done until further notice.

The village also reports that adjustments will be made to bills.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.