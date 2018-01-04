Run water advisory issued in Chesaning

A run water advisory has been issued for some Chesaning residents.

The Village of Chesaning said that as a result of deep frost, customers using 3 units or less of water per month are advised to run one faucet with a steady flow the size of a pencil lead to keep lines from freezing.

That should be done until further notice.

The village also reports that adjustments will be made to bills.

