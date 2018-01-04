9-month sentence in case tied to 5 deaths

A 3-year-old boy has died after police said his mom's boyfriend beat him.More >
An Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy is in critical condition after being hit by a car this morning in front of a school.More >
There's good and bad news when it comes to infant mortality in the United States.More >
No one likes to get into a cold car on a frigid winter morning. Many leave it idling, to get it toasty warm. However, experts disagree with this process saying it could be harmful to your engine.More >
Multiple crews responded to a barn fire in Kawkawlin Thursday night.More >
A Spirit Airlines passenger has been jailed after a fellow passenger says she was sexually assaulted while asleep on a flight from Las Vegas to Detroit.More >
Experts believe a bad batch of Romaine lettuce is to blame for an E.coli outbreak in 13 states across the country.More >
An attorney representing the interests of a 4-year-old boy who authorities believe was living in a closet at a Houston-area home say he told investigators "his friends" were rats and roaches.More >
A small dog is warming up after being abandoned outside a Massachusetts animal shelter in freezing weather.More >
Ruth said he hit a utility pole near Arthur Hill High School, but continued for several miles before stopping and running on foot.More >
