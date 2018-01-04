Spirit return to Saginaw riding three game win streak

SAGINAW, Mich. – The new year has treated the Saginaw Spirit well so far, knocking off divisional opponent Sarnia on Wednesday evening for their third consecutive win against the Sting and third consecutive win overall.

Friday, the Saginaw Spirit welcome the Erie Otters (12-20-5-1, 30 points, 5th Midwest Division) to The Dow Event Center. The Spirit are in search of their third consecutive win against the Otters this season. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Spirit winter cap courtesy of Health Alliance Plan. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.

HAP will be conducting their ‘Boots for Kids’ campaign with collections taking place in the main atrium of The Dow Event Center. Fans are encouraged to donate new boots for children and the first 25 people to donate will be given two complementary tickets to a future 2017-18 Saginaw Spirit home game.

Saturday, the Spirit hope to continue their good fortune against Sarnia (25-12-2-0, 52 points, 2nd West Division) when they face-off at The Dow Event at 7:05 p.m. The Spirit got their season series started with the Sting on December 2nd, 2017 when the Spirit erased at six-goal deficit in less than 22 minutes and completed an unimaginable comeback, winning 7-6 in overtime.

Since that game on December 2nd, the Spirit have lost only three times and are 17-5-1-0 since November 1st, when they completed a third period comeback win over the Flint Firebirds.

