Sewage backup at Michigan jail relocates 80 inmates

IONIA, MI (AP) -

A Michigan sheriff says a sewage backup at his jail has led to the relocation of 80 inmates.

Sheriff Dale Miller tells WOOD-TV an unknown problem caused the backup Thursday at the Ionia County Jail. He speculated the problem could be caused by frozen or damaged pipes or inmates clogging the sewage system.

He says the sewage backed up into two area housing about 80 inmates.

Miller says if an immediate solution isn't available, the inmates might be moved to another building.

