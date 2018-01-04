Lottery players skeptical about money going back to schools

There still isn't a winner for the big Powerball jackpot.

For many, the consolation prize is knowing some of that money goes to Michigan schools.

The Michigan Lottery said 29 cents of every dollar spent on lottery tickets are returned as contribution to the education fund.

According to the state budget office, in 2016 the Michigan Lottery contributed $888.9 million to the Michigan school aid fund.

When the money prize is big, like in 2016 when the Powerball jackpot was $1.6 billion, it brought in $30 million alone to the school aid fund.

A spokesperson for the Michigan Lottery said a portion of the money does go to schools, but some residents are skeptical of that concept.

"When we have so many schools suffering I really don't believe all that money is going into our school system," said Ellen Bartels, resident.

Her husband plays the lottery every week and she said she has her doubts about where the money from the lottery is actually going.

"I don't think it's being used as they say it does," Bartels said.

She is not alone in her skepticism.

Dave Cox, an avid lottery player, said he thinks it's a great idea the lottery gives back to the schools, but he doesn't see much proof.

"It's a bummer that I see schools closing for the amount of money the lottery gets," Cox said.

