Chesaning issues run water advisory

A run water advisory has been issued for Chesaning residents.

The advisory is for village water customers only.

"Customers using three units or less of water per month are advised to run one faucet with a steady flow the size of a pencil lead to prevent lines from freezing until further notice," the village said.

Adjustments will be made to the water bills.

