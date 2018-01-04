Propane storage stable in Mid-Michigan despite nationwide shortage

Furnaces in Michigan have been working double time to keep up with the dropping temperatures.

Just when heat is needed the most, propane prices have skyrocketed across the Midwest.

The phones have been ringing steady at Coyne Oil in Merrill.

"Inventory levels are down across the nation a little bit," said Barry Playford, office manager.

He said there's a propane shortage in the states near Michigan, Wisconsin and Indiana.

He said while propane levels are down across the country, it could be worse.

"Not to the point where they were three years ago in '13, '14, but definitely we've seen a little bit of reduced inventory nationwide. So that's why you're seeing a little bit some pricing increasing. We don't know where that's going to end up," Playford said.

Propane customers in Mid-Michigan shouldn't worry.

"Supplies for our company are real good. We secured gallons in the middle of summer so we could deliver. For the Coyne customers we're in real good shape," Playford said.

He offered tips for those who use propane to heat their homes and businesses.

"Really keep an eye on your tank. It's one of those things is the goal is that you stay warm all winter. And that's our job. We're supplying the propane," Playford said.

He said it's best to keep on top of that propane tank. You don't want the supply to run out and risk having frozen pipes.

