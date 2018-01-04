Mid-Michigan gets lottery fever as jackpots grow

The Powerball jackpot just keeps growing after no one scooped up Wednesday's winning numbers.

The $550 million jackpot is still up for grabs, along with the $445 million Mega Millions jackpot.

"I never win. I play these things all the time. I never win, not even a dollar," said Shannon Grams, Grand Blanc resident.

She is hoping her luck will turn around soon.

"I'm sorry I never win, but I'm going to keep playing. I'm going to keep trying for that money. I mean, the odds have got to be in my favor at some point right," Grams said.

Lottery officials said the odds of winning this week's Powerball jackpot are about one in 292 million. The odds of snagging the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 259 million. The chances of winning both are one in 75 quadrillion.

Alyssa Thayer, cashier, said she has seen firsthand the boom of customers with lottery fever.

"It's just been really busy. People really want to win the big money. They're crazy to win that money," Thayer said.

The huge jackpots are even bringing in people who have never played before.

"They don't even know how to fill out a slip and they want to play. They want as many plays as they can get. As many tickets as they can get because they want their chances to win," Thayer said.

That's exactly Grams' strategy.

"Like I said, if you don't play you don't win right? So at least I can say I tried, but I'm still a loser," Grams said.

She said if she won she would move someplace warm.

You can catch the winning drawings on TV5. The Mega Millions drawing is on Friday right before TV5 news at 11 and the Powerball drawing is during TV5 news at 11 on Saturday.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.