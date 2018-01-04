Keeping students safe in bitter cold temps

Day in and day out school bus drivers make sure hundreds of students get to class safely.

When it's dangerously cold outside they take extra steps to keep the kids safe.

"It puts a lot of stress on everything, not just the people but anything mechanical is pushed to the limits as well," said Greg Brondstetter, head mechanic for the Saginaw ISD bus garage.

He has spent the last 24 years maintaining school buses. He said the latest cold snap is affecting his fleet.

"Right now we're getting frozen doors and ice building on the stop signs. So it does take its toll a little bit," Brondstetter said.

The supervisor said she wants her drivers to use caution, especially when the weather gets like this.

"We just kind of emphasize safety above all. You know, be watching for ice, making sure that the buses are operating optimal before they leave the bus garage. It's key to avoiding any issues we have out there on the road," said Toni Butterfield, supervisor.

She said her drivers spend lots of time each day to make sure the buses can get students to and from school regardless of how low temperatures go.

Butterfield hopes parents are doing the same thing when it comes to their kids.

"Keep an eye on the weather as we have for the last couple of days. So you know, the conditions and make sure that if school is open that the children are dressed for the weather as they stand out at the bus stop and wait for the buses," Butterfield said.

As for Brondstetter, he said the buses are made to run in the cold. It's the kids waiting to catch them that has him concerned.

"The buses can handle a lot colder than what it is right here. I mean, obviously Alaska has them. Minnesota has them. Canada has them. So I'm less worried about the buses being able to perform their job as I am with the students that have to get to school," Brondstetter said.

