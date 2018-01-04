Saginaw Children's Zoo works to keep animals safe, warm

When temperatures are this low it's important to protect your animals.

That applies to wild animals too. From peacocks to kangaroos, animals at the Saginaw Children's Zoo are hunkering down and snuggling up to stay warm.

"The otters love the snow, love the winter. They're really well equipped for it," said Mia Bauer, lead keeper for the zoo.

The two otters at the zoo are just fine with the cold temperatures.

"They have really dense fur. They have a nice layer of blubber and snow days are their favorite," Bauer said.

She said many times people think the animals are sent somewhere warmer in the winter, but they still live at the zoo.

"Most of our animals that stay outside can handle the Michigan winters. We give them extra bedding, heat lamps, heated mats, heated water," Bauer said.

Animals like the goats and alpacas have adapted to the freezing temperatures.

"They're very hearty animals. The only thing we really have to do for them is shovel paths because they don't like getting their feet wet," Bauer said.

Other animals prefer to stay indoors, like the black footed cats and the reptiles.

"He likes to stay warm. He's an animal that likes to stay inside all the time. He has a temperature controlled environment, doesn't like the cold. He's ecto-thermic," Bauer said about the ball snake.

The zoo is closed in the winter, but the workers provide for the animals year round to make sure each species is warm and happy.

"We give them more enrichment during this time so they stay busy at this time. They're totally happy watching it snow than being in the snow," Bauer said.

