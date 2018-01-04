Crews respond to barn fire in Kawkawlin - WNEM TV 5

Crews respond to barn fire in Kawkawlin

(Source: Luke Johnston) (Source: Luke Johnston)
KAWKAWLIN, MI (WNEM) -

Multiple crews responded to a barn fire in Kawkawlin Thursday night.

It happened before 7 p.m. on Cottage Grove Road, east of Huron Road.

TV5 is still working to find out the cause of the fire and whether any animals were inside.

