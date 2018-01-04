Ex-trooper still in jail; $1M bond stands in teen's death

A judge has refused to lower a $1 million bond for a former Michigan state trooper charged with murder, calling the request "offensive."

Mark Bessner and his lawyer appeared in court Thursday, a week before a judge determines if there's enough evidence to send him to trial. Bessner has been in jail since he was charged two weeks ago with second-degree murder.

Bessner is charged in the death of a 15-year-old Detroit boy, who was struck with a Taser. Damon Grimes lost control of an all-terrain vehicle, crashed and died last August.

Grimes' family attended the hearing and wore shirts with his image.

