Ex-trooper still in jail; $1M bond stands in teen's death - WNEM TV 5

Ex-trooper still in jail; $1M bond stands in teen's death

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
DETROIT (AP) -

A judge has refused to lower a $1 million bond for a former Michigan state trooper charged with murder, calling the request "offensive."

Mark Bessner and his lawyer appeared in court Thursday, a week before a judge determines if there's enough evidence to send him to trial. Bessner has been in jail since he was charged two weeks ago with second-degree murder.

Bessner is charged in the death of a 15-year-old Detroit boy, who was struck with a Taser. Damon Grimes lost control of an all-terrain vehicle, crashed and died last August.

Grimes' family attended the hearing and wore shirts with his image.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.