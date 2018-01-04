Man charged with murder in shootings of wife, acquaintance - WNEM TV 5

Man charged with murder in shootings of wife, acquaintance

DETROIT (AP) -

A man has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder in the shootings of his wife and her male acquaintance in an eastside Detroit home.

Prosecutors say 36-year-old Robert Watts was arraigned Thursday.

The bodies of 36-year-old Theresa Watts and 35-year-old Tarance Smith were found Monday. Prosecutors say they were shot Sunday after Theresa Watts refused to allow Robert Watts to see the couple's three children. Smith was shot while sitting at a kitchen table.

The children were home at the time of the shootings and later found by authorities at a relative's home. They were not physically harmed.

Robert Watts was arrested earlier this week. His probable cause conference is Jan. 12.

Police have said Robert and Theresa Watts were separated and in the process of getting a divorce.

