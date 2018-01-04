Eagle injured in Indiana finds new home at Detroit Zoo

A bald eagle that was injured in southern Indiana has a new home at the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak.

The Detroit Zoological Society says Thursday that the eagle named Mr. America could not be released back into the wild because one of its wings had to be amputated after the bird possibly flew into a power line.

A licensed rehabber in Vincennes, Indiana, cared for the eagle. It arrived at the zoo in mid-November and has been recovering from its injury. Mr. America is believed to be between 5 and 6 years old. He joins another rescued bald eagle, Flash, at the zoo's American Grasslands habitat.

The zoological society operates the zoo.

A male bald eagle who suffered severe damage to one of his wings has found sanctuary at the Detroit Zoo. Learn more about Mr. America's rescue and recovery: https://t.co/VFP8lfzaUh pic.twitter.com/wmq5rhTdl2 — Detroit Zoo (@detroitzoo) January 4, 2018

