Cold weather, snow impacting blood donations

The frigid temperatures and snow are having a negative impact on blood donations throughout the state.

Michigan Blood said its inventory is being hit because of canceled blood drives and donors unable to drive because of road conditions.

"Hospitals don't take snow days and neither do we," said Dawn Kaiser, director of donor services for Michigan Blood. "All it takes is one bad accident and our inventory could be wiped out."

The organization said there is an urgent need for all blood types and a special need for O-negative blood.

"If the current trend of bad weather continues without more blood donors coming in, Michigan Blood's inventory could drop to critical levels," the organization said.

You can schedule an appointment to donate blood online at miblood.org.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.