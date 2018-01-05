Bitterly cold for Friday, snow possible near Thumb shoreline

We've been well below average across Mid-Michigan for awhile now, but we're actually going to have one of the coldest days we've seen during that stretch to close out the traditional workweek.

Current Weather Alerts

Wind Chill Advisory: in effect for multiple Mid-Michigan counties. Head to our Weather Alerts page for more specific information for your county.

Today & Tonight

Most areas will simply repeat the forecast from yesterday, with plenty of sun expected all day long. However, we had a chance for lake-effect snow in the eastern shoreline sections of the Thumb yesterday and we'll continue that again for today.

Actual temperatures this afternoon are near zero degrees. Some places in the positive single digits and others in the negative single digits. Overall temperatures are brutally cold, and when you add in a wind it's only feeling worse. Expect wind chill values 10 to 25 below zero for today.

For the overnight period, expect another mainly clear night for inland areas, with a few clouds possible near the lakeshore. Those clear skies will allow for another substantial drop in temperatures. Lows will fall well below zero again for tonight. With very cold wind chills expected for Saturday morning. With multiple counties under a wind alert going through the evening and Saturday morning.

Saturday

Another day of dangerously cold temperatures for Saturday. Afternoon high temperatures will climb into the single digits, with more brutal wind chills. We will be under partly to mostly sunny skies. The overnight will consist of an increase of cloud cover and another night of below average temperatures. Dipping down towards zero degrees.

