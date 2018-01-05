Prosecutor: No charges after bar kicks out veteran, dog

A prosecutor says no charges will be filed against a western Michigan bar that asked a veteran and his service dog to leave.

Jerome Smith used the dog to manage post-traumatic stress disorder from his time as a Marine. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker issued a legal opinion Thursday, saying Smith and the dog had the right to be in The Holiday Bar in Grand Rapids in November, but that the dog should have worn a harness or been on a leash.

The Americans with Disabilities Act allows a disabled person to bring a service animal into businesses that serve the public. Businesses can ask a service animal to leave if they believe the animal's behavior may threaten the health or safety of others.

The bar later issued an apology.

