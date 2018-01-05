Southwest offering low fares to select destinations

Already preparing for that next getaway? This might be your chance to fly there on the cheap.

Southwest Airlines is offering some low fares to select destinations.

The offer runs through Thurs., Jan. 25, 2018 and tickets are nonrefundable. Also, passengers will need to purchase their tickets at least 21 days in advance.

Flights from Flint, Detroit, and Grand Rapids are included, and there are some flights with tickets starting at $72.

The downside? They are only for select locations and travel dates:

Domestic travel: Purchase from Jan. 23 through May 23, 2018.

Travel to/from San Juan, PR: Purchase from Jan. 23 through Mar. 1, 2018 and Apr. 3 through May 17, 2018.

International travel: Purchase from Jan. 23 through Mar. 1, 2018 and April 3 through May 17, 2018.

There are other restrictions as well. Get them all by clicking here.

