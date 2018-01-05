Teens wake to smoke-filled house, escape safely

Two teenagers woke to smoke filling the house after an early morning house fire.

Firefighters were called to Bethany Street in Saginaw at around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 5.

Crews told TV5 that a 17-year-old and 13-year-old were home asleep after their mom left for work, and woke up to smoke.

They called 911 and were able to get out safely.

The fire was contained to one bedroom but did do some damage to the rest of the house.

According to the battalion chief, the mother said there was a space heater in the room, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters said the cold weather made the job more difficult.

