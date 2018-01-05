Macy's, Kmart closing Michigan stores in 2018

We aren’t even a week into 2018, and already Macy’s and Kmart are announcing store closures.

And while Mid-Michigan has escaped the hatchet this round, stores elsewhere in Michigan aren’t so lucky.

Macy’s has announced it will close nearly a dozen stores early this year as it works to adjust to the market and cut back on expenses. That includes one store in Michigan:

Birchwood Mall, Fort Gratiot Township

See the full closure list here.

Sears has also announced it is closing 64 Kmart stores, and 39 Sears stores this year, most by April.

The move will impact two Kmart stores, but no Sears stores in Michigan:

67300 Main St., Richmond, Michigan

205 S. Greenville W. Drive, Greenville, Michigan

See the full closure list here .

