Michigan player wins $25,000 a year for life in lotto game

The owner of two Michigan dairy farms has been sentenced to two years in prison for harboring illegal workers.More >
The owner of two Michigan dairy farms has been sentenced to two years in prison for harboring illegal workers.More >
We aren’t even a week into 2018, and already Macy’s and Kmart are announcing store closures.More >
We aren’t even a week into 2018, and already Macy’s and Kmart are announcing store closures.More >
A 3-year-old boy has died after police said his mom's boyfriend beat him.More >
A 3-year-old boy has died after police said his mom's boyfriend beat him.More >
Crews told TV5 that a 17-year-old and 13-year-old were home asleep after their mom left for work, and woke up to smoke.More >
Crews told TV5 that a 17-year-old and 13-year-old were home asleep after their mom left for work, and woke up to smoke.More >
Apple has confirmed all its Mac systems and iOS devices are affected by two recently disclosed processor flaws called Spectre and Meltdown.More >
Apple has confirmed all its Mac systems and iOS devices are affected by two recently disclosed processor flaws called Spectre and Meltdown.More >
Already preparing for that next getaway? This might be your chance to fly there on the cheap.More >
Already preparing for that next getaway? This might be your chance to fly there on the cheap.More >
It’s happening at 1655 E. Seidlers Road, about a quarter mile east of Mackinaw Road in Kawkawlin Township.More >
It’s happening at 1655 E. Seidlers Road, about a quarter mile east of Mackinaw Road in Kawkawlin Township.More >
A father of four is fighting for his life at a San Diego hospital after he ignored a series of flu-like symptoms, his family said.More >
A father of four is fighting for his life at a San Diego hospital after he ignored a series of flu-like symptoms, his family said.More >
A 64-year-old man froze to death on the front porch of his home, according to authorities in Akron, Ohio.More >
A 64-year-old man froze to death on the front porch of his home, according to authorities in Akron, Ohio.More >
Authorities say more than 30 dogs and cats have died following a fire at a mid-Michigan home that served as an animal rescue.More >
Authorities say more than 30 dogs and cats have died following a fire at a mid-Michigan home that served as an animal rescue.More >