Michigan player wins $25,000 a year for life in lotto game

For the second time this week, a Michigan Lottery player is waking up to a lifetime of cash after winning $25,000 a year for life.

A ticket bought at the Mobile gas station on Woodward Avenue in Bloomfield Hills matched the five white balls drawn Thursday night in the Lucky For Life drawing.

This is the 15th time that a Michigan winner has won a lifetime prize in the game.

On Monday, a ticket bought at the Picnic Basket, located at 49471 Ann Arbor Road West Plymouth, matched the five white balls drawn – 15-18-25-31-35 – to win $25,000 a year for life.

The winners should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prizes. The prizes must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing.

