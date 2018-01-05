Gladwin issues run water advisory - WNEM TV 5

Gladwin issues run water advisory

GLADWIN, MI (WNEM) -

The City of Gladwin has issued a run water advisory due to the extreme cold.

Residents are being asked to run a pencil-sized stream of water from one faucet in the home until further notice.

Adjustments will be made to bills accordingly.

