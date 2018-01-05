Family escapes, Bay County house destroyed in fire

Crews are on the scene of a Bay County fire.

It’s happening at 1655 E. Seidlers Road, about a quarter mile east of Mackinaw Road in Kawkawlin Township.

Seven fire departments, along with Michigan State Police, and others, are at the scene.

Family members talked to TV5, and said all four members were able to escape the home. They are being checked out by medical personnel.

Family members tell us they aren't sure how it started.

The investigation will begin once all the hot spots are out.

The home is a total loss.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.