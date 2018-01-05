Do you know him? Police asking for help identifying man - WNEM TV 5

Do you know him? Police asking for help identifying man

Posted: Updated:
Source: Saginaw Township Police Dept. Source: Saginaw Township Police Dept.
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Saginaw Township Police are asking for your help identifying a man caught on surveillance cameras.

Although they aren’t saying why they need to talk to this person, they’re asking that if you have any information to contact Det. MacDonald at (989) 793-2310.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.