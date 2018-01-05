Local used GM car center ranks #1 in nation

A local used General Motors auto sales center has been nationally ranked number one of it's kind.

The team of Al Serra Auto Plaza in Grand Blanc earned their spot as the number one GM Certified Used Vehicle Sales Center.

“When we were informed this week that we were tops in the entire nation for GM Certified Used Vehicle Sales in 2017, we were all absolutely thrilled,” said Matt Serra, the executive manager of Al Serra Auto Plaza. “Our used vehicle managers, Ed Rykulski, Glen Willhelm, Nate Cottrill, and Mike Majerowicz, along with a group of dedicated sales associates, were completely focused all year long on achieving that number one ranking and they went out and made it happen.”

In 2016, Al Serra Auto Plaza finished second in the nation’s GM Certified Used Vehicle Sales with Karl Chevrolet in Des Moines, Iowa taking first place.

Serra said the idea of putting the customer first was put into practice when his grandfather first opened the doors at Al Serra Chevrolet in Grand Blanc in 1973.

The tradition has was taken to the next level with his father, Joe Serra, and now the torch has been passed to the third generation of Serra.

“The fact that more people buy from Al Serra Auto Plaza than from anyone else in Michigan speaks volumes about our commitment to doing things the right way,” Serra said. "And as great as we feel right now, we realize we need to keep looking for ways to learn, grow, and improve. Our customers deserve our absolute best effort."

The Al Serra Used Vehicle Center is located on the corner of South Saginaw and Hill Road in Grand Blanc.

