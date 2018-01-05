Burton PD searching for armed robber suspect - WNEM TV 5

Burton PD searching for armed robber suspect

BURTON, MI (WNEM) -

The Burton Police Department is trying to identify a suspect accused of armed robbery.

Police said a man robbed a resident at the 10-11 store on Lippincott on Dec. 23 at 7:55 p.m.

If you have information about this man, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL or Detective Schreiber at (810) 244-1545.

