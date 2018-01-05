Car fire extinguished in downtown Saginaw - WNEM TV 5

Car fire extinguished in downtown Saginaw

Posted: Updated:
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

The Saginaw Fire Department responded to a car fire in downtown Saginaw.

A white Grand Am, that was parked on Genesee Avenue by Bourbon and Co., caught fire.

Firefighters responded at about 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 5 and were able to extinguish the fire.

The fire department has not stated the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.