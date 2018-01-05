4 Flint schools show elevated lead levels

Recent testing from last month found that four schools in Flint have elevated lead levels in their water.

The testing was done by the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) and the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

The departments tested 63 of 78 schools, daycares, and elder care facilities in the city during November and December.

New Standard Academy, Summerfield Community School, Saint John Vianney School and the Michigan School for the Deaf each tested at the lead level threshold.

Flint Community Schools did not allow the testing at its buildings.

Tiffany Brown from the MDEQ released this statement in response to Flint Community Schools Superintendent Bill Tawwab’s statement about wanting to see a long-term plan before MDEQ comes in to perform testing and flushing:

We (the state) have been and remain committed to working with the Flint Community Schools and medical community on flushing and testing in Flint Community Schools. In fact, state officials have been in collaboration with the EPA, National Sanitation Foundation International (NSF International), Genesee County Health Department, Flint Technical Advisory Committee and Flint Community Schools to develop what a best practices guide would consist of for the schools. We look forward to continued collaboration on finalizing those guidelines. The state has also invited Flint Community Schools to serve as the model for a statewide flushing and testing education program for Michigan schools based on lessons learned in Flint. To date, many positive steps have been taken including previous extensive flushing and testing, replacement of fixtures and installation of over 1,400 filters in the schools, day care and elder care facilities. The most recent testing conducted in November 2017 showed that 98.5 percent of the samples were at or below the federal action level of 15ppb in schools, day care and elder care facilities. Overall, the Flint water system has tested well below the federal action level for over a year and a half. The current 6-month monitoring period ended Dec. 31, 2017, and the Flint water system is expected to, again, test well below federal standards. Results will be provided in mid-January after the data is reviewed and finalized. We look forward to the continued partnerships and moving forward.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.