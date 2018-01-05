Woman without heat during deep freeze could get some relief

One Mid-Michigan woman is struggling to stay warm after her furnace quit working just before the arctic air moved in.

"My furnace is reading 55 right now," said Tracy Harris, Saginaw resident.

Having a furnace that blows out lukewarm air is never good, especially when the mercury is struggling to climb into the single digits.

"We're in one room right now. There's four children in there, two adults and all the animals that we have," Harris said.

Harris said she signed up for the Consumers Energy appliance service plan, which covers furnace repairs. She said she called them recently and was told she was out of luck.

"They told me that they won't be able to help me period because I was one day before the date," Harris said.

Consumers confirmed Harris signed up for the service plan on Dec. 22, but the plan doesn't take effect for 15 days after signing up. That means Harris' coverage does not begin until Jan. 6.

The company said Harris called about the furnace before the 15 days elapsed, meaning her furnace was classified as having a pre-existing condition.

Appliances with pre-existing conditions are not covered under the plan. A Consumers spokesperson said the company is still willing to help.

They said they are willing to go the extra mile to provide a service call and try to assist because of the extreme temperatures, but normally pre-existing conditions are not covered by the plan.

The spokesperson said if Harris would have waited the full 15 days the whole issue could have been avoided.

As for Harris, she is glad she is getting some help.

"I feel really good about it, but at the same time I feel like did it take me to have to complain to the news for you to do something? I mean, even if I was one day early you couldn't come out and do that just to make the customer happy and satisfied and not freeze? But overall I feel good that that matter is getting resolved," Harris said.

