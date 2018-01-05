How to keep the kids busy on a snow day

These arctic temperatures led most schools to cancel classes on Friday, which gave students an unexpected day off.

But with the weather too cold to spend a lot of time outdoors, parents were faced with the prospect of the kids being cooped up in the house all day.

“It’s fun. I’ve gotten two spares,” 7-year-old Elizabeth Allison said.

Elizabeth is just like any other little girl, thrilled to be at the bowling alley instead of in the classroom.

With dozens of schools across the area closed, parents - like Elizabeth’s mother Natalie - had to come up with a way to keep the little ones entertained.

“They were getting kind of bored with all the Christmas toys, so we thought we’d change it up a little bit,” said Natalie Allison, mother of two.

While most snow days result in a trip to the sledding hill or a snowball fight, playing outside would be downright dangerous with temperatures well below zero.

So Natalie and her sister Katie decided to take their kids to Galaxy Bowling Alley for some warm family fun.

“Even though it’s cold, it’s OK,” Katie said. “Just a little walk from the car to the parking lot is worth it to go bowling."

Natalie said bowling is not only a fun activity for the family, but it is also a good way to keep the kids active.

"Throwing the balls and moving," Natalie said.

As for Katie, she likes spending time with her family.

“I love spending time with my kids. I love spending time with my nieces and my sister and my mom,” Katie said. “We are a very close-knit family.”

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.