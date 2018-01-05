Shed completely destroyed in Albee Twp fire

The Albee Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Friday afternoon.

Saginaw County Central Dispatch reported the fire at 4:55 p.m. on Jan. 5.

Firefighters were sent to the 1900 block of W. Burt Road in Albee Township to extinguish a shed fire.

The fire department said the shed was completely destroyed.

The Maplegrove Fire Department also assisted with putting out the fire.

