First responders try to assist woman without heat

While many families are hunkering down inside, one local woman is struggling to stay warm in her own home.

The elderly Vassar woman is unable to pay for the fuel to heat her home, causing neighbors and police to fear for her life.

An ambulance and a sheriff's vehicle were in the driveway of the Tuscola County home on Friday when TV5 arrived. First responders were checking on the woman.

"It makes me feel bad," said David Phillips, neighbor.

Phillips reached out to the TV5 Rescue Squad to see if anyone could help his neighbor.

"It just hurts my heart man," he said.

The woman allowed TV5 inside her house and it was clear she needed help. However, she declined TV5's request for an interview.

She also did not want law enforcement in her home.

"It's upsetting. It's upsetting to see anybody like that," said Steve Roland, deputy with the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office. "We noticed it was about 35 degrees in her house. She has no running water."

Roland said he reached out to a few agencies to see if they could assist the woman. He said he would stay there until she received the help she needs.

"That she gets the additional fuel so she can start her furnace and get her heat up to where it should be. And that her welfares good," Roland said.

As for Phillips, he said he would sleep a lot better at night if he knew his neighbor had heat.

"It'd be good. I'd be happy," he said.

