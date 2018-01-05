How to handle frozen pipes in your home

Several Mid-Michigan communities have issued run water advisories over the last few days to keep pipes from freezing in these bitter cold temperatures.

A pipe burst can create extensive flooding and an expensive cleanup.

“Anytime we get these extremely cold temperatures your pipes are at risk of freezing, especially when they are in exterior walls," said Mike Anson, the residential service manager at Goyette Mechanical.

Anson said once pipes freeze, they can break and damage your house substantially.

“Leave you without water,” Anson said. “When they do break or split, they can flood your home pretty rapidly.”

If your pipes happen to break, Anson said you need to act fast.

“Locate their water shutoff and get the water shut off to the home so that it doesn’t continue to pour into their house,” Anson said.

Anson said your next step should be to call a professional to check out the situation.

“They can rectify it with minimal damage usually,” Anson said.

But, Anson said the best thing is to do all you can to prevent pipes from freezing in the first place during subzero temperatures.

So some of Anson’s recommendations for keeping your pipes from freezing is to simply keep the water running or if you are afraid your pipes are already frozen, a blow dryer will do the trick.

“Open up your cabinets to get a little more heat flowing through around your piping that way it poses a little less risk of freezing,” Anson said.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.