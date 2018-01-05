Judge won't dismiss suit filed by brother of JonBenet Ramsey - WNEM TV 5

Judge won't dismiss suit filed by brother of JonBenet Ramsey

BOULDER, CO (AP) -

A judge declined to dismiss a $750 million defamation lawsuit filed against CBS by JonBenet Ramsey's brother.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports a circuit court judge in Michigan on Friday denied a motion by CBS and other defendants who asked that he toss the case.

Burke Ramsey sued CBS in December 2016, saying his reputation was ruined after a television series that concluded he killed his 6-year-old sister more than two decades ago.

The beauty pageant star was found dead in the basement of her family's home in Boulder the day after Christmas in 1996. A prosecutor cleared her parents and brother in 2008 based on DNA evidence.

Lawyers for CBS argue the statement that Burke Ramsey killed JonBenet "was never made in the series."

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

