Bay City woman living without heat, water, electricity

One down, one to go. After 23 straight drawings with no grand prize winner, one winning ticket was sold for the $450 million Mega Millions jackpot in Friday night's drawing, according to the Mega Millions website.More >
One down, one to go. After 23 straight drawings with no grand prize winner, one winning ticket was sold for the $450 million Mega Millions jackpot in Friday night's drawing, according to the Mega Millions website.More >
We aren’t even a week into 2018, and already Macy’s and Kmart are announcing store closures.More >
We aren’t even a week into 2018, and already Macy’s and Kmart are announcing store closures.More >
One Mid-Michigan woman has been living without water, heat or electricity since April. She reached out to the TV5 Rescue Squad because the sub-zero temperatures are more than she can tolerate.More >
One Mid-Michigan woman has been living without water, heat or electricity since April. She reached out to the TV5 Rescue Squad because the sub-zero temperatures are more than she can tolerate.More >
The owner of two Michigan dairy farms has been sentenced to two years in prison for harboring illegal workers.More >
The owner of two Michigan dairy farms has been sentenced to two years in prison for harboring illegal workers.More >
A father of four is fighting for his life at a San Diego hospital after he ignored a series of flu-like symptoms, his family said.More >
A father of four is fighting for his life at a San Diego hospital after he ignored a series of flu-like symptoms, his family said.More >
A local used General Motors auto sales center has been nationally ranked number one of it's kind.More >
A local used General Motors auto sales center has been nationally ranked number one of it's kind.More >
The chances of winning Mega Millions is 1 in 302 million and 1 in 292 million for Powerball.More >
The chances of winning Mega Millions is 1 in 302 million and 1 in 292 million for Powerball.More >
Already preparing for that next getaway? This might be your chance to fly there on the cheap.More >
Already preparing for that next getaway? This might be your chance to fly there on the cheap.More >
A 64-year-old man froze to death on the front porch of his home, according to authorities in Akron, Ohio.More >
A 64-year-old man froze to death on the front porch of his home, according to authorities in Akron, Ohio.More >
HP is issuing a recall for 50,000 of their Lithium-ion batteries for notebook computers and mobile workstations after discovering the batteries can overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard.More >
HP is issuing a recall for 50,000 of their Lithium-ion batteries for notebook computers and mobile workstations after discovering the batteries can overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard.More >