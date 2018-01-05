Bay City woman living without heat, water, electricity

One Mid-Michigan woman has been living without water, heat or electricity since April.

She reached out to the TV5 Rescue Squad because the sub-zero temperatures are more than she can tolerate.

The gas burners on Gloria Torres' stove are the only thing keeping her warm. She knows it's a dangerous way to heat her Bay City home, but her water and electricity have been shut off so she can't use her furnace.

"After awhile it just gets overwhelming. Overwhelming. That's what I am right now. I'm overwhelmed through these cold days," Torres said.

She keeps her groceries in the snow to stay fresh since she doesn't have a working fridge. She uses bottled water for the bathroom and showers.

"Can't even bathe my dogs. They're horrible. They need to be bathed," Torres said.

She is on social security and cannot catch up on her bill payments. She toughed it out through the hot summer and thought she could manage.

"But then we got this cold weather. It's really been bad," Torres said.

She went to a shelter, but ran into a problem.

"My dogs weren't accepted there. And there was nobody else that would take care of my dogs. So I had to choose. I can't abandon my dogs," Torres said.

Now she is at a loss.

"It's really hard. It's hard," Torres said.

She said she has reached out to organizations for help, but has not had much success.

"Maybe the city would agree to work something out, at least turn my electricity on so I can have heat," Torres said.

If you can help her out email your contact information to wnem@wnem.com

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.