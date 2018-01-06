Get ready for a heat wave

Yes, temperatures will bottom out near zero tonight, but those temperatures will be rising overnight. More importantly, the warm trend will continue into next week which will give us some much needed relief from the bone chilling weather.

Tonight

Our next system will be knocking on our doorstep and pushing out the high pressure overnight. This will lead to increasing clouds during the night, but before that happens, we can expect temperatures to drop close to zero. Check out our Current Temperatures Map to see how cold it is in your neighborhood. Winds will be shifting out of the south at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph, which will help warm our temperatures up slowly overnight.

Tomorrow

Skies will be mainly cloudy throughout the day, but scattered snow showers will work their way into the picture before the end of the afternoon. Snow will remain light through the day and won't amount to more than an inch of accumulation. Track the snow in your area with our Interactive Radar. While the snow may cause some slower traffic, it's the warmer temperatures that everyone will be talking about. Highs will top out in the mid 20s and provide some much needed relief after a chilly week.

Early Next Week

Temperatures will finally rise above average for a good portion of the week. Monday through Wednesday, we can expect highs to jump into the 30s. Snow will be around for the morning commute on Monday. Another inch of accumulation can be expected on top of what we receive on Sunday. Once the snow exits early on Monday, we'll dry out once again until our next system comes on Wednesday.

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.