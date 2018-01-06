Police arrest suspect after helicopter, ground search in Freeland

The Tittabawassee Township Police Department has a suspect in custody after an hour long search that involved a helicopter and a ground unit.

Tittabawassee Detective Brian Berg said at about 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 5 a police officer pulled over a 2009 Chevy Malibu for a traffic stop near the 400 block of Midland Road in Freeland.

The driver that was pulled over fled from the officer by going into the back lot of a McDonald’s and then driving through the parking lot of Burt Watson’s Chevrolet.

The suspect then fled east into a Freeland neighborhood.

The search for the suspect began at about 10:38 p.m. which involved a helicopter and ground team, Berg said.

About one hour later at 11:39 p.m., the suspect was located and taken into custody.

Berg said police found drugs and a large amount of money in the vehicle.

Berg also said the suspect’s vehicle was borrowed from someone else.

The suspect was taken to Saginaw County Jail and will be arraigned in one week.

