Woman convicted in connection with sex-trafficking ring

A 41-year-old woman has been convicted in connection with a sex-trafficking ring that authorities said involved underage girls.

An Ingham County Circuit Court jury found Amber Speed guilty Friday of conducting a criminal enterprise.

Speed was arrested after state police found online ads for an escort operation.

Michigan's Attorney General's office says girls involved in the escort operation were minors when they were brought into the ring.

The Lansing State Journal reports that Speed told police in a recorded interview that she ran an escort service in the Lansing area, but denied the women who worked for her sold sex.

Speed of Munith in Jackson County is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 28.

