Woman convicted in connection with sex-trafficking ring

The Tittabawassee Township Police have a suspect in custody after an hour long search that involved a helicopter and a ground unit.More >
Many residents pitched in to make sure a local woman isn’t spending another night in the cold.More >
One Mid-Michigan woman has been living without water, heat or electricity since April. She reached out to the TV5 Rescue Squad because the sub-zero temperatures are more than she can tolerate.More >
The odds of winning the Powerball are one in 292.2 million.More >
While many families are hunkering down inside, one local woman is struggling to stay warm in her own home.More >
A 41-year-old woman has been convicted in connection with a sex-trafficking ring that authorities said involved underage girls.More >
The owner of two Michigan dairy farms has been sentenced to two years in prison for harboring illegal workers.More >
A judge declined to dismiss a $750 million defamation lawsuit filed against CBS by JonBenet Ramsey's brother.More >
Snow shoveling is a unique form of exertion. It can be vigorous and challenging to the cardiovascular system in general, and the heart in particular.More >
Yes, temperatures will bottom out near zero tonight, but those temperatures will be rising overnight. More importantly, the warm trend will continue into next week which will give us some much needed relief from the bone chilling weather.More >
