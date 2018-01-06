Shoe Year's Day is a hit in Genesee County

A new year means resolutions to get in shape, but not everyone wants to battle the crowds at the gym.

Instead, people are finding ways to exercise outdoors despite the freezing cold.

"Yes, my whole goal is get people out in active during the winter," said Nicole Ferguson.

Ferguson is with the Genesee County Parks and Recreation. She helped lead this annual event called "Shoe Year's Day".

Which is designed to show people that the outdoors is the best gym around.

Ferguson trained the newcomers on the basics the snowshoeing.

"It's easy. It's inexpensive and anybody can do it, shoes that will fit a three-year-old and people can do this up to being seniors," said Ferguson.

As long as there's enough snow, you can come to the nature center and rent snowshoes for free.

"Anytime we're open 8 to 5 every single day the week. Also, we are doing skiing and nature hikes," said Ferguson.

The annual event is at the For-Mar Nature Preserve in Burton.

Is just one of the events taking place across the state.

Other snow hikes where made possible because of a partnership with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and mParks.

Ferguson adds, despite bitter temperatures, interested folks came out in droves to see what the county parks had to offer.

"It's been such a great turn out. I was kind of leery because when I came in it was -12 degrees," said Ferguson

