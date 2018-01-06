Community helps restore woman’s heat, electricity

Many residents pitched in to make sure a local woman isn’t spending another night in the cold.

After living in a home without heat or electricity for months, Gloria Torres turned to the TV5 Rescue Squad for help.

Within minutes of her story airing, people were reaching out.

“I have renewed hope in people now,” Torres said.

The 70-year-old grandmother had been living without heat and water since April of last year. But now she has gotten an outpouring of support from the community.

“I cried and cried really because I could not believe people’s response,” Torres said.

The support started with a knock on Torre’s door at 12:30 a.m. in the morning. A stranger saw her story and immediately jumped into action.

“Someone brought over groceries and all this stuff, blank comforter set,” Torres said.

The help didn’t stop there. One good samaritan decided to go even further and pay off Torres Consumers Energy bill.

Now Torres has a special message for the person who helped turn a cold space back into a warm home.

“You’re an angel and I thank you so much,” Torres said.

While the community has rallied around Gloria, making sure she has food and heat, a local pet groomer is making sure her dogs are well taken care of.

“People need to help each other and take care of each other,” said Jannie Gwizdala, the owner of Pampered Pets.

Gwizdala came in on her day off to give Torres furry friends some much needed TLC.

“She was really more concerned about her pets and obviously that tugs on my heartstrings,” Gwizdala said.

Torres is thanking everyone for their generosity and she wants to help others like she’s been helped.

“You know you can just be kind,” Torres said. “And that’s what I got, I got a lot of kindness.”

Torres's niece, Christina Homminga, has set up a Go Fund Me page as she is looking for help with her frozen pipes.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.