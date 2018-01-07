A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Mid-Michigan

Temperatures have risen drastically today, but now snow will be causing us some grief as we head into early Monday morning. Roads will be slick when you wake up and visibility will be reduced until the snow moves out.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Tuscola, Huron, and Sanilac counties until 8 a.m. on Monday. The snow will be heaviest overnight and will lead to a slow commute on Monday morning. Keep track of the advisories with our Alerts Page.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Gratiot County until 9 a.m. Monday.

Tonight

Overnight, our attention shifts from the warmer weather to scattered snow showers. The snow will kick up in intensity late this evening. The best chance to see snow will be closer to Flint, Grand Blanc, Fenton, Owosso, and Lapeer. Everyone else will still have an opportunity to see snow, but the chances will be smaller. Track the snow in your neighborhood with our Interactive Radar. We will see reduced visibility at times and the snow will lead to slick roads for your Monday morning commute. The snow will amount to about 1 to 3 inches of accumulation closer to Flint, Grand Blanc, Fenton, Owosso, and Lapeer with lesser amounts closer to the Tri-Cities, Mt. Pleasant, and Gladwin. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 20s before gradually rising through the night. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

The work week will kick off with a sloppy commute. Snow will still be falling as you head to work on Monday morning. The snow will taper off by the afternoon and skies will be clearing the rest of the day. Highs will continue to climb and will end up in the mid to upper 30s before the day is out. Winds will be out of the west southwest at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Mid-Week

Temperatures will be the big story the rest of the week. Highs will manage to rise into the 40s for Wednesday and Thursday. That will come at a bit of a price, however. Tuesday will remain dry, but rain and a little bit of snow will manage to enter the pictures for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

