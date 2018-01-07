Somebody finally turned the heat back on

It has been a brutal couple of weeks, but now a big change is on the way that will warm us all up inside. Temperatures, starting today, will be breaking the 20 degree mark and will only continue to climb from there the next couple of days.

Today

The warming trend already began last night and before the day is out, our temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 20s in most locations. To see how warm it is in your area, check out our Current Temperatures Map. The one caveat is that winds will be breezy out of the south southwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph. That will make it feel like it's in the single digits most of the day. Skies will be cloudy all day and that is out ahead of our next system. By the afternoon, a few scattered snow showers will be moving in to Mid-Michigan. Any of the snow we receive will be light this afternoon and will cause only minor accumulation, if any at all.

Tonight

Overnight, our attention shifts from the warmer weather to scattered snow showers. The snow will kick up in intensity late this evening. The best chance to see snow will be closer to Flint, Grand Blanc, Fenton, Owosso, and Lapeer. Everyone else will still have an opportunity to see snow, but the chances will be smaller. Track the snow in your neighborhood with our Interactive Radar. We will see reduced visibility at times and the snow will lead to slick roads for your Monday morning commute. The snow will amount to about 1 to 3 inches of accumulation closer to Flint, Grand Blanc, Fenton, Owosso, and Lapeer with lesser amounts closer to the Tri-Cities, Mt. Pleasant, and Gladwin. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 20s before gradually rising through the night. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

The work week will kick off with a sloppy commute. Snow will still be falling as you head to work on Monday morning. The snow will taper off by the afternoon and skies will be clearing the rest of the day. Highs will continue to climb and will end up in the mid to upper 30s before the day is out. Winds will be out of the west southwest at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Mid-Week

Temperatures will be the big story the rest of the week. Highs will manage to rise into the 40s for Wednesday and Thursday. That will come at a bit of a price, however. Tuesday will remain dry, but rain and a little bit of snow will manage to enter the pictures for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.