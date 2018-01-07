Somebody finally turned the heat back on

The Tittabawassee Township Police have a suspect in custody after an hour long search that involved a helicopter and a ground unit.More >
The Tittabawassee Township Police have a suspect in custody after an hour long search that involved a helicopter and a ground unit.
Many residents pitched in to make sure a local woman isn't spending another night in the cold.
One Mid-Michigan woman has been living without water, heat or electricity since April. She reached out to the TV5 Rescue Squad because the sub-zero temperatures are more than she can tolerate.
A 41-year-old woman has been convicted in connection with a sex-trafficking ring that authorities said involved underage girls.
The odds of winning the Powerball are one in 292.2 million.
Cable and satellite TV providers are ringing in the new year with an unwelcomed gift: higher cable bills.
While many families are hunkering down inside, one local woman is struggling to stay warm in her own home.
The owner of two Michigan dairy farms has been sentenced to two years in prison for harboring illegal workers.
A judge declined to dismiss a $750 million defamation lawsuit filed against CBS by JonBenet Ramsey's brother.
Longtime "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek had surgery for blood clots on the brain, but says he'll be back on the podium soon.