Diplomat Pharmacy CEO announces retirement

FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

There's been a shakeup at the top for a major employer based here in Mid-Michigan.

On Jan. 5, Diplomat Pharmacy in Flint announced CEO Phil Hagerman’s retirement and the appointment of Jeff Park as interim CEO.

The company will keep Hagerman as a consultant during the search for a permanent replacement.

Hagerman co-founded the company in 1975.

