Cyber security team activated in MI to protect the Pentagon

A rare instance happened here in Michigan as a cyber operation unit was activated.

The 272nd Cyber Operations Squadron was officially cleared for duty on Jan. 6.

The new unit’s mission is protecting the Pentagon from cyber attacks.

“A lot of forensics type of work, looking for adversaries or things that are not appropriate in our network and remedying those threats or vulnerabilities,” said Major Daniel Guy.

The new Commander of the 272, Major Daniel Guy, said his unit is one of only a dozen Air National Guard Units in the United States that handle this type of cybersecurity.

All the work will be done at a command center at the Battle Creek base.

“We began looking at this back in 2009 as we got more dependent on technology, the Midwest has a lot to offer with great universities that are producing some great cyber capabilities,” Guy said.

Senator Gary Peters, a member of the Senate Armed Service Committee, said these efforts are vital to national security.

“We know cyber attacks are going to be significant part of any kind of warfare in the future, the first attack against a unit will be a cyber attack and this in Battle Creek will be protecting units against those attack,” Peters said.

The unit and its 72 members will work side by side with members of the 110th attack wing who work control facilities in Battle Creek to remotely pilot aircraft in Afghanistan.

“These are folks who are on the cutting edge of defense for our country,” Peters said.

